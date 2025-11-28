Ben Gvir praises killing of 2 surrendered Palestinians

Israeli forces on Thursday (November 27, 2025) killed a pair of Palestinian men in the occupied West Bank after they appeared to surrender to troops, drawing the Palestinian Authority's condemnation that the men were executed “in cold blood.”

“I fully back the Border Police fighters and soldiers who fired at wanted terrorists who came out of a building in Jenin. The fighters acted exactly as expected of them - terrorists must die!,” the Israeli minister wrote on social media, according to CNN.

Video of the incident shared on social media showed two men emerging from a building with their hands raised above their heads in apparent surrender. They are surrounded by what appear to be Israeli soldiers.

In a video shown on Palestine TV, which has no sound, the two men come out of a garage holding their hands up and lifting their shirts to show they are not carrying explosives. They are ordered to the ground and kicked by one of the policemen. They are then ordered back to the garage. In a video shown by Egyptian TV station Al-Ghad, the men are ordered back to the entrance of the garage. As they are on the ground and surrounded by troops, gunshots are heard and the men slump down, apparently lifeless. At least one soldier is seen firing his weapon.

MNA