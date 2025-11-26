  1. World
Israel launches large-scale operation in West Bank

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – The Israeli military has announced the start of a large-scale operation in the northern part of the West Bank.

Overnight (Wednesday), the IDF, the Israeli Security Agency, and Israel Border Police began operating as part of a military  operation in the area of northern Samaria, the military said in a statement, TASS reported.

Earlier, Israel’s Knesset took a significant step toward enabling direct property purchases by Israelis in the occupied West Bank—legislation that critics say could accelerate settlement expansion.

The Israeli regime’s foreign affairs and security committee has approved a draft bill allowing Israelis to directly buy real estate in the West Bank, according to a report by Zionist media.

If passed, the legislation would pave the way for new settlement activity and further entrench Israeli control over the territory. The bill must go through three parliamentary readings and secure a majority before becoming law.

