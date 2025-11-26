Powerful explosion rocks Kafr Takharim in Idlib

Reports from northern Syria say a powerful explosion occurred in the town of Kafr Takharim in the Idlib countryside. According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent, the blast hit the northern outskirts of Idlib, leaving a number of people injured.

Syrian sources confirmed that several individuals were wounded in the incident. Meanwhile, media outlets affiliated with Abu Mohammad al-Julani reported that the explosion shook the town of Kafr Takharim.

The blast comes at a time when coastal cities are witnessing widespread protests against the repressive measures of al-Julani’s regime.

MNA/6669036