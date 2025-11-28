6 Israeli soldiers injured in attack by Syrian youth

Israeli media announced that clashes between Israeli soldiers around the Beit Jinn district in the Damascus suburbs began at around 3 a.m. today, resulting in the injury of six Israeli soldiers, including two officers.

"Six troops were wounded, including three seriously, after coming under fire during an arrest operation in southern Syria overnight," the Israeli military said on Friday morning, according to the Times of Israel.

As a result of the gunfire, two officers and a reservist were seriously hurt. Another reservist was moderately injured, and two additional reserve soldiers were lightly hurt, the army said, according to the Times.

MNA