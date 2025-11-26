Iran, Venezuela review relations, international developments

Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yván Eduardo Gil Pinto on Tuesday night, to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Caribbean region.

In this telephone conversation, the two sides reviewed relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including economic, trade and technological issues.

The two sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels, as well as in the form of South-South cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the latest situation in the Caribbean and Latin America, while reviewing international developments.

Condemning the US's bullying approach towards Venezuela and other independent developing countries in the Western Hemisphere, the Foreign Minister considered the threat of using force against this country a clear example of a gross violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the peremptory rules of international law.

Araghchi also noted the collective responsibility of the international community to protect the principles and goals of the United Nations against the belligerent unilateralism of the US.

Araqchi also referred to the Zionist regime's movements in the Caribbean and Latin America, calling this a great danger to the peace, stability, and tranquility of that region, and emphasized the responsibility of all governments to try and punish the regime's officials who are being prosecuted for committing genocide and other heinous crimes.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister appreciated the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the importance of strengthening Tehran-Caracas strategic relations and the steadfastness and resistance of the Venezuelan nation and government against illegal US pressures and interventions.

