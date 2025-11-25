Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on state visit

Later on, Putin and Japarov laid wreaths at the Eternal Flame memorial on Victory Square in Bishkek, Interfax reported on Tuesday.

The heads of state followed a guard of honor, climbed the red-carpeted stairs to the Eternal Flame, and adjusted ribbons on the wreaths as a sign of respect for the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The ceremony ended with a salute by the guard of honor.

Putin will spend three days in Bishkek, including two days of his state visit. Tonight, Putin and Japarov will go to the Ala-Archa residence for an informal one-on-one meeting on Tuesday evening.

Putin has Russian-Kyrgyz talks and a state reception on his schedule on Wednesday. He will also meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and attend an informal dinner with the heads of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states.

Putin will speak at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council and will sum up results of his trip at a briefing for Russian media on Thursday.

