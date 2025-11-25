Iran hands over 292 Afghan inmates to Afghanistan

A number of 292 Afghan convicts imprisoned in Iran’s prisons were transferred to Afghanistan, the Public Relations Department of the ministry stated.

The Afghan prisoners were handed over to the authorities of Taliban through the Dogharoun & Islam Qala Border Crossing.

The crimes committed by Afghan prisoners are mainly related to the narcotic drugs and the transfer of these prisoners would continue based on the bilateral agreements inked between the two countries, the ministry added.

