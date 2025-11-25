  1. Economy
Nov 25, 2025, 11:39 AM

Iran, Pakistan to launch barter trade soon: Envoy

Iran, Pakistan to launch barter trade soon: Envoy

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Pakistan's ambassador to Iran has announced that a barter mechanism between Tehran and Islamabad will be implemented soon, noting that the two neighboring countries are accelerating the execution of the free trade agreement.

Mudassir Tipu reported promising developments regarding the trade potential between Tehran and Islamabad which had been discussed in the recent bilateral meetings.

He stated that both countries are expediting the implementation of the Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and the barter mechanism will soon be put into operation.

Furthermore, the Pakistani ambassador said that a 12-member Iranian delegation will travel to Pakistan to participate in the International Agribusiness and Food Industry Exhibition, scheduled to be held in Karachi on November 25, 2025.

The envoy also noted that the commercial and investment attaché from the Pakistani Embassy will accompany the Iranian business representatives during their visit.

MNA/IRN

News ID 239149

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News