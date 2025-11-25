Iran, Libya officials discuss regional developments

During his visit to Muscat for a multilateral diplomacy and mediation summit, Araghchi met with Al-Koni on Monday evening to discuss Iran-Libya relations and broader international developments.

Both officials expressed satisfaction over the steady progress in bilateral ties and underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Araghchi highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between the two nations, expressing hope that improved political and security conditions in Libya would pave the way for broader engagement.

Al-Koni, for his part, appreciated Iran’s principled stance on respecting Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming the Libyan leadership’s commitment to expanding relations with Tehran.

The two sides also exchanged views on key issues affecting the Islamic world, particularly the situation in Palestine, emphasizing the need for increased collaboration among Muslim countries to protect Palestinian civilians and counter Israel’s military aggression in the region.

MNA/6667263