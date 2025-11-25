Iran FM meets OPCW director-general in The Hague

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with Fernando Arias, Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), during his visit to The Hague for the annual gathering of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The meeting took place on the margins of the conference, where senior representatives from member states convene to review the implementation of the convention and address key challenges in global chemical disarmament.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in The Hague early Tuesday to participate in the 30th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

During this international gathering, the foreign minister will deliver a speech outlining the positions and views of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the key items on the meeting’s agenda.

Araghchi is also scheduled to meet and hold talks with the Dutch Foreign Minister during his stay.

