UN Yemen envoy meets Iran’s FM Araghchi in Muscat

Hans Grundberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen, held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Muscat, where he briefed the Iranian side on the latest political and humanitarian developments related to Yemen.

Grundberg called for the continuation of Iran’s support for UN initiatives aimed at improving conditions and advancing the peace process in the Arab country.

During the meeting, Araghchi condemned ongoing Israeli attacks across the region as well as the continued blockade and sanctions imposed on Yemen. He warned that Israel’s violations pose serious risks to regional security and stability.

MNA/