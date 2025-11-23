Lebanese officials denounce Israeli attack on Beirut’s Dahieh

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated his call to the international community to intervene strongly to stop the attacks and prevent any deterioration that would return tension to the region, Al-Manar TV EN website reported.

President Aoun considered Israeli targeting of the southern suburb of Beirut this afternoon, coinciding with Independence Day, as “further proof that it disregards repeated calls to stop its attacks on Lebanon and refuses to implement international resolutions and all efforts and initiatives aimed at ending the escalation and restoring stability not only to Lebanon but to the entire region.”

He added: “Lebanon, which has committed to ceasing hostilities for nearly a year now, and has presented initiative after initiative, renews its call to the international community to assume its responsibility and intervene strongly and seriously to stop the attacks on Lebanon and its people, preventing any deterioration that would return tension to the region, and sparing more bloodshed.”

For his part, the prime minister Nawaf Salam stressed that the aggression on Beirut’s Dahieh requires unifying efforts led by the state institutions.

We will continue resorting to all the political and diplomatic means with the friendly states in order to protect the Lebanese people, Salam added.

Member of Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Ali Ammar indicated that the Israeli enemy has been attacking all the Lebanese areas since the ceasefire announcement.

The Iranian embassy in Beirut commented on Israeli aggression on Dahieh, affirming coward assaults would fail to overcome the determination of the righteous people

The Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack on Sunday afternoon, targeting a residential apartment located in Haret Hreik town in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut. The attack left 5 martyrs and 28 injuries, caused extensive damage to the area, and affected a number of neighboring commercial establishments.

