Araghchi, Omani FM discuss region, ties, Iran nuclear issue

Araghchi was received for a meeting by and held talks with Sayyid Bad Hamad Al Busaidi, the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, in Muscat on Sunday.

In the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand those relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially in the economic and trade fields.

The two foreign ministers also discussed regional developments, especially the issues of the continuation of the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and the regime's continued war-mongering and crimes against Lebanon and other countries in the region.

Araghchi also explained the latest developments revolving around the Iranian nuclear issue, appreciating Oman's efforts and initiatives in that regard.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian minister arrived in Muscat on Sunday afternoon to participate at the Annual General Meeting in the Omani capital on Monday.

It had been previously announced that Araghchi is slated to explain Iran's stances on bilateral relations and regional developments the meeting with Omani officials and also in the Muscat event.

MNA