Leader attends 2nd night of Fatemieh mourning ceremony

Fatemiyeh mourning ceremony marks the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra, the holy Prophet's daughter.

The second night of the mourning ceremony of Hazrat Zahra (SA) was attended by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyeh.

In the ceremony, Hojjatoleslam Ali Alizadeh delivered a speech, referring to the history of the confrontation between rightness and falsehood in the world, citing verses from the Quran and noble hadiths. Emphasizing that the only way to human happiness and emancipation is to move on the path of rightness, the cleric said, "The role of the love of Hazrat Zahra (peace be upon her) and her children for the man's happiness and emancipation is unparalleled."

Later in the ceremony, Eulogist Mohammad Reza Bazri recited poems and performed an eulogy for Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (peace be upon her).

