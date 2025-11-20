  1. World
Hamas:

Palestinian kids deserve protection 'like kids everywhere'

Palestinian kids deserve protection ‘like kids everywhere'

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has issued a statement on Universal Children’s Day, saying Palestinian children are being denied the rights guaranteed to children under UN conventions.

“The United Nations commemorates Universal Children’s Day on November 20th, while Palestinian children endure a tragic reality,” Hamas said.

It claimed Israel’s attacks in Gaza have “destroyed the very foundations of life – food, medicine, clean water, healthcare, education and psychological support – in violation of international conventions and humanitarian values, and in disregard of UN resolutions guaranteeing the rights of Palestinian children”.

Hamas called for Israeli leaders to face international prosecution for the “crimes against children” and demanded “the protection of our children, and the empowerment of their legitimate rights, just like children everywhere else in the world”.

