Iran sees upward trend in foreign tourism: culture min.

Salehi-Amiri shared the country's tourism statistics with a group of reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the tourism village in Ejroud, a town in Zanjan Province, on Wednesday.

He said the arrival of tourists since October this year pushed their number for the first time to 4.5 million, despite a decrease in June to September, compared to the same period in 2024.

According to him, nearly 7.4 million foreign tourists entered Iran last year.

Referring to security and the negative propaganda by Western media, he talked about his recent meetings with his regional counterparts and said Tehran would also host tourism ministers from the Nowruz region this year.

Salehi-Amiri noted that the policy of the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian has been to develop infrastructure for both domestic and foreign tourists, saying Zanjan Province will be one of the main axes of the five-year tourism plan.

Pointing to Zanjan's religious and traditional rituals, he said that one of the objectives of his trip was to examine the province's religious tourism capacities.

