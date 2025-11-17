  1. Politics
Iran defense minister arrives in UAE's Dubai

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in response to an invitation from his Emirati counterpart.

According to Mehr News Agency, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh arrived in Dubai on Monday morning at the head of a delegation to meet with UAE officials and attend the Dubai Airshow 2025.

This trip is within the framework of Iran's defense diplomacy and aims to strengthen regional interactions and explore opportunities for cooperation in various fields.

During his visit to various sections of the exhibition, the Iranian minister will also meet and hold talks with defense officials from some countries participating in the event.

The Dubai-hosted event features over 1,500 exhibitors, 200 aircraft across flying and static displays, 12 conference tracks, and more than 450 global visionaries sharing insights and ideas.

