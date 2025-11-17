New UAE envoy presents his copy of credentials to FM Araghchi

According to Mehr News Agency, Khalid Abdulla Humaid Belhoul, Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the foreign ministry compound in Tehran on Monday.

Wishing success to the new UAE ambassador, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized Iran's determination to develop and expand all-out relations with the neighboring country within the framework of the good-neighborliness policy, especially in the economic and trade fields.

The new ambassador of the UAE, in turn, conveyed the greetings of his country's Foreign Minister to his Iranian counterpart, emphasizing the will and interest of his country's leaders to pursue the development of relations at the bilateral and regional levels.

MNA/6659458