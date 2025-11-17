Iran to not renounce its nuclear rights

According to Mehr News Agency, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stressed in an interview with Al-Masirah that the attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities was unprecedent in the history of targeting countries’ scientific capacities.

He said the nature and timing of the assault indicated that the United States and its allies had entered a new and dangerously escalatory phase in their war against Iran’s scientific advancements.

Eslami described the targeting of Iran’s peaceful nuclear infrastructure as a “clear crime” against the will of a nation that continues to insist on its right to peaceful nuclear knowledge despite threats and pressure.

He added that Iran possesses complete evidence proving the nature of the attack, the actors involved, and their motives. Tehran, he emphasized, will not renounce its rights and will not allow anyone to impose their will on the country.

On Sunday, speaking on the sidelines of the international conference, entitled “International Law Under Attack: Aggression and Defense”, Eslami stated that Iran will maintain its nuclear program and strategic course regardless of any possible resolutions at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors session.

Mohammad Eslami,the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), highlighted that the recent attacks on Iranian nuclear sites were unprecedented, as they targeted facilities under IAEA safeguards, a first in history. “This represents a clear violation of international law,” Eslami said, noting that neither the IAEA Director General nor the Board of Governors condemned the strikes, reflecting a failure to uphold international norms.

Eslami criticized what he called the continuation of coercive practices and pressure, emphasizing that the language and approach used against Iran remain consistent with past patterns of double standards.

He affirmed that Iran’s course has been transparent from the beginning and that the country will continue its activities despite external pressures. “We will continue on our [chosen] path,” Eslami said, underscoring the importance of ending double standards in international oversight and diplomacy.

"Our policy in working with the Agency is that the ten-year term of Resolution 2231 has now expired in October 2025. Iran has fulfilled all its obligations. The Agency should only monitor our program within the framework of safeguards," he stressed.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

MNA/6658452