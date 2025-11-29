Iran advances at nuclear frontier despite pressure

Mohammad Eslami stated on Saturday, during the inauguration of the plasma therapy center at Shahid Mohammadi Hospital in Bandar Abbas, that the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved remarkable scientific progress despite the obstructions created by its adversaries. He emphasized that today, the country’s youth, with a belief in their own capabilities, have positioned Iran at the forefront of scientific advancement, and technologies such as plasma therapy, water desalination, and innovative agricultural solutions are being developed using indigenous expertise.

The Vice President referred to widespread efforts aimed at preventing Iran’s scientific progress, saying the country has nonetheless succeeded in reaching significant levels of advancement.

He added that dominant powers are unwilling to accept other nations rising to the frontier of science. “The Americans—and Trump in particular—do not tolerate other countries reaching the boundaries of scientific knowledge, and they even consider access to hydrocarbon and mineral resources as their exclusive right.”

Eslami stressed that the Islamic Revolution marked the end of the exploitative view held by dominant powers toward Iran, noting that for centuries, such powers pushed the country away from its path to prosperity.

Referring to Iran’s technological achievements, he said that with the determination of young professionals and the continuous efforts of AEOI experts, Iran is now moving at the boundary of global scientific advancement. “This is a reality—our belief in our own capability has elevated Iran to the ranks of leading nations.”

Eslami added that Iran has taken important steps in health and food security and is implementing comprehensive programs to address water scarcity and adapt to saline agriculture.

The Vice President also highlighted the expansion of nuclear technology applications, especially in the fields of health and the environment. He noted that Iran has utilized nuclear technology for seawater desalination and that plasma technology is now expanding as an effective tool in environmental protection, healthcare, agriculture, and food security.

Eslami emphasized that “cold plasma” has a wide range of applications, adding that the Atomic Energy Organization has prioritized the development of this technology and is expanding its use in medical centers and various economic sectors.

