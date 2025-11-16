AEOI announces achievements in all areas of nuclear industry

Members of the Central Council of student organizations visited the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, toured the exhibition showcasing the latest achievements and capabilities of the country’s nuclear industry, and held a meeting and discussion with the vice president and head of the organization.

In this meeting, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami said that since 2021, the AEOI’s approach has been centered on the policy of “open doors, open innovation.”

In recent years, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has followed a growing and progressive path across all areas of the nuclear industry, including nuclear fuel, agriculture, medicine, industry, and plasma technologies. Fortunately, with the expansion of nuclear technology applications, many challenges in people’s daily lives have been resolved, and this technology has also contributed to the growth of the national economy.

Eslami also highlighted the organization’s effective transition from the research phase to industrialization.

He emphasized that during this period, this approach has been defined as a central strategy for the scientists of the nuclear sector.

Today, many research achievements have reached the stage of industrial production, the provision of technological services, and responding to the country’s real needs. He added that this path is being pursued within the organization in a targeted and systematic manner.

