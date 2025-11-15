Cyrus’s Charter shows justice has deep roots in Iran culture

Reza Salehi-Amiri made the remarks at the International Iranology Conference, with a focus on “Cultural Dialogues, Opportunities and Cooperation Capacities”, held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Complex of Islamic Culture and Communication Organization on Saturday, which was attended by the distinguished Iranologists, and outstanding university professors from the countries including Armenia, Greece, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Tunisia, Oman, Iraq and other countries.

At this prestigious conference, Salehi-Amiri termed Iran as "a land of deep layers of history, culture, and civilization", emphasizing that Iran is more much more than a geography which is a land of secrets and mysteries.

Referring to the essence of Iranian cultural identity, Salehi-Amiri added that Iranian identity is a set of continuous and living layers; an identity that was formed not from ruptures, but from a long, continuous, and creative process, and this historical continuity has been the secret of Iran's survival.

He considered Iran's history an excellent example of cultural resistance, noting that many invaders invaded this land and territory, but what remained was Iranian culture and civilization.

In clarification of Iran's civilizational role, the culture minister pointed out, “In the historical context of the Silk Road, Iran has played a mediating role between cultures; it has both benefited from and influenced various traditions and these continuous exchanges have made Iranian identity dynamic, constructive, and global.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the global registration of the Cyrus the Great’s Charter at UNESCO and said that approval of this work by global consensus showed that the legacy of justice, tolerance, respect for diversity, and protection of human dignity is deep rooted in the Iranian culture and continues to inspire the world today.

Iran is one of the few countries that has accommodated almost all types of tourism, and its handicrafts, with more than 299 registered inscriptions, have maintained the" aesthetic texture and historical memory of this land”, he added.

