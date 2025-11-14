Gaza health officials say 15 Palestinian bodies returned

Hamas handed over the body of the deceased captive on Thursday night, Times of Israel reported.

Hamas’ military wing said earlier Thursday that it would hand over the body of an Israeli found near Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

According to CNN, this release of remains comes after a series of such transfers last week, including that of the longest-held deceased captive in Gaza. On Sunday, Hamas handed over the remains of Lt. Hadar Goldin, who was killed in the final days of a 2014 conflict between Israel and Hamas. The transfer of Goldin’s remains was the fifth such occurrence in little more than a week, bringing Hamas down to the final few deceased captives still in Gaza.

MNA