Achieving justice prerequisite for real peace in Gaza: Maduro

Maduro stated that true peace can only‌ be achieved when justice is implemented against the crimes and genocide, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Venezuelan‍ president further affirmed his‌ country’s unconditional support for the rights of the Palestinian people and expressed hope for reaching a comprehensive and legitimate ​agreement that guarantees the legal rights of Palestinian people.

He also stressed that the Palestine issue is the most sacred matter, emphasizing that Palestinians have an undeniable right to live in peace and establish an independent state, the report added.

MNA