They added that “after Russia’s victory in the special military operation, all the information will be used to identify individuals possibly linked to Ukrainian radicals.”

The information will also help initiate criminal cases against Nazis, the intelligence networks of the Main Intelligence Directorate and Security Service of Ukraine, as well as those who served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces or spread pro-Nazi propaganda online, according to the spokesperson.

As a result of compromising six of Ukraine’s largest insurance companies, the hackers downloaded more than 10 million document packages related to individuals and legal entities.

These include green cards, insurance contracts, property insurance data, information about factories, vehicles, driver’s licenses, as well as video and photo materials.

RHM/