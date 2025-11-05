Iran learns fate at AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026

The 16 teams were divided into four groups during the draw held at the MNC Conference Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia with the top two teams from each to advance to the quarter-finals.

Host Indonesia was drawn in Group A alongside Iraq, Kyrgyzstan and Korea Republic and - with its fans behind them - will be hopeful of advancing to the knockout stage.

Thailand, runner-up in the previous edition, will have Vietnam, Kuwait and Lebanon for company in Group B.

Hoping to deny four-time champion Japan from Group C progression will be Uzbekistan - who has finished second four times, Tajikistan and Australia.

Reigning 13-time record champion Iran will headline Group D, with Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia their challengers.

Draw Result

Group A: Indonesia, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Korea Republic

Group B: Thailand, Vietnam, Kuwait, Lebanon

Group C: Japan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Australia

Group D: Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia

MNA/TSN