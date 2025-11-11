French court frees Sarkozy from prison pending appeal

The Paris Court of Appeal approved Sarkozy’s lawyers’ request for release under judicial supervision.

“The court declares the application for release admissible and places you under judicial supervision,” said the court president, according to DW.

The court barred Sarkozy from contacting Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin and others involved in the case.

He is also prohibited from leaving France, as the court said “the risk of pressure or collusion” among co-defendants “cannot be completely ruled out,” particularly with witnesses located abroad.

Following the ruling, Sarkozy’s lawyer Christophe Ingrain told reporters that “the next step” is the appeal trial concerning alleged Libyan funding of Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign.

Prosecutors supported his release, citing his consistent court appearances and cooperation with police, while maintaining restrictions on his contact with other defendants and witnesses.

Appearing via video, Sarkozy described his short time in prison as a “nightmare” and a “grueling” experience.

In September, Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiracy linked to suspected Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign.

