Iran prepared to defend its peaceful nuclear rights

Khatibzadeh, who has traveled to Turkey for political consultations, made these remarks in an interview with Turkey’s A Haber TV channel on Friday.

He emphasized that Iran has devoted a significant portion of its resources and energy to this peaceful program and cannot be deprived of it.

Regarding Iran’s meeting with the E3 (Germany, France, and the UK) that recently took place in Istanbul, he said that the talks were cordial and friendly.

Khatibzadeh said that as everyone knows, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, has been under pressure for years following the US withdrawal and added that Iran showed strategic patience for a year, waiting for the promised compensation from the Europeans in exchange for remaining in the deal.

Unfortunately, the Europeans failed to take meaningful action, he said, adding that they lacked the will to offset the US’s unilateral and illegal withdrawal.

Iran then decided to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA to restore balance, he said, expressing hope that would Europeans understand that if the goal of the ongoing talks is a meaningful mutual understanding, “anything is possible.”

Addressing Turkey’s role, he said that the very fact that Iran chose Turkey for this round of talks shows Tehran’s trust in Turkey, noting that Iran sees Turkey as a friendly country and government that can organize and host these important negotiations.

In response to a question regarding the Israeli attack on Iranian soil, Khatibzadeh said that Iran was attacked not only by Israel but by both Israel and America, adding that while Iran was in the midst of negotiations, Israel began assassinating Iranian commanders, who were not on duty, but at home with their families, late at night.

They even targeted the neighborhoods and residences of these commanders. So, their real aim wasn’t just the nuclear facilities you mentioned; they also sought to assassinate Iran’s senior commanders, he said.

He also noted that attacking nuclear facilities is a blatant violation of international law, perhaps the worst kind, because all Iranian nuclear sites are under continuous monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog.

What the Americans and Israelis did is a gross violation of international law and must be pursued by responsible international organizations, he said.

He also said that Iran would certainly pursue this matter, but what’s important is that Iran is prepared to defend its peaceful nuclear rights.

Iran has invested significant resources and energy into this peaceful program and they cannot deprive the country of it, he concluded.

MNA/