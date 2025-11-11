Iran-US conflict intrinsic, at strategic level: IRGC general

Over the past 46 years, the US government has shown that it will not be satisfied with anything but Iranian nation's surrender to the United States, he emphasized.

On the very first day of the 12-day war, US President Donald Trump imagined the victory in this war and clearly declared that Iran must surrender unconditionally, he underlined.

The conflict between Iran and the United States is intrinsic and is at the strategic level as both sides' interests clash, Brigadier General Javani stressed.

MA/ISN1404082012208