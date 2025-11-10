Iran Navy cmdr. hails presence of forces on intl. missions

Speaking among commanders and staffers of Baqir al-Olum Specialized Maritime Training Center in Tehran on Monday, he emphasized that navy commanders and personnel have outperformed and gained valuable experiences in missions like Brazil and South Africa.

Rear Admiral Irani lauded the active presence of the Iranian navy forces in the international missions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to 65,000-kilometer voyage of the 86th flotilla, adding that this flotilla showcased the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage.

The navy forces’ achievement is considered a historical honor and a great value for the country in the conditions of crises, sanctions and conspiracies, the navy commander added.

