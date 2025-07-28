Iran Navy commander visits naval units in Strait of Hormuz

During his visit on Sunday, Irani expressed gratitude for the chance to evaluate the naval forces’ readiness.

He added that full security is established in the region, particularly in the northern Indian Ocean, thanks to the presence of his fellow comrades.

“Today, we assessed the preparedness of our naval forces…who are defending territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic and place special emphasis on enhancing the combat capabilities,” Irani said.

The Navy commander emphasized that the path of resistance laid by Iranian martyrs, especially those who bravely stood against the global arrogance and attained martyrdom, will continue with full resolve.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, has always called for the all-out promotion of combat capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, stressing the need for the naval force to continue its presence in international waters and high seas.

RHM/