Nov 10, 2025, 2:40 PM

Iran’s Tabatabaei wins Bavarian International Open

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iranian grandmaster Mohammadamin Tabatabaei won the title of the 2025 Open International Bavarian Chess Championships.

Tabatabaei won the title with eight points, followed by German Luis Engel and Szymon Gumularz from Poland both with seven points.

With an Elo rating of 2700.3, Tabatabaei is ranked 33rd in the live world rankings, according to Tehran Times. 

The 28th edition of the Bavarian International Open was held in Gmund am Tegernsee, Germany from Nov. 1 to 9.

It was a 9-round Swiss system tournament with a time control of 90 min/ 40 moves + 30 min + 30 sec/move.

More than 550 chess players had registered for the event.

