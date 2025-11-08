Iraqi president urges high voter turnout at parl. votes

Rashid’s office said the president urged all Iraqis to head to the polls in large numbers, describing high voter turnout as “a vital step in strengthening democracy and consolidating security and stability.”

According to Rudaw, the president made his remarks during a visit to the headquarters of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Baghdad, where he reviewed final preparations for the vote. The meeting was attended by Mohamed al-Hassan, representing the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Voter turnout has steadily declined since the first post-Baathist election of 2005. Just 42% of voters cast a ballot in 2021.

Campaigning ended on Saturday morning and the country entered an electoral silence with IHEC warning that any violations could result in fines or disqualification.

More than 21 million Iraqis have renewed their biometric cards to vote, according to the IHEC. A total of 31 alliances, 38 parties, and 23 independent candidates are contesting 329 parliamentary seats, including nine reserved for minorities.

Special voting is set for November 9, followed by the general election on November 11. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has directed security forces to ensure a smooth and accessible voting process across the country.

MNA