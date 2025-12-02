Iraqi president urges strengthening of relations with Iran

Rashid met and held talks with Al Sadegh in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Iraqi president emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between Iraq and Iran, as well as the need for ongoing consultations and coordination on various issues of mutual concern.

For his part, Al Sadegh expressed his country’s desire to deepen bilateral relations and expand cooperation with Iraq across multiple fields, aiming to serve the best interests of both neighboring countries.

