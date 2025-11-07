Iran parliament speaker meets with Pakistan PM in Islamabad

On the third day of his visit to Pakistan, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday morning.

During the meeting, the Iranian speaker presented premier Sharif with a beautiful painting entitled Long Live with the Friendship of Pakistan and Iran.

In the meeting, the Pakistani prime minister stressed his commitment to strengthening all-out cooperation with Iran, adding that Tehran and Islamabad play an important role for global peace and Islamic unity.

MNA