Iran’s prowess in 12-day war was power of Islam: Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf, leading a parliamentary delegation to Pakistan, held talks with Yusuf Raza Gilani, the acting president of Pakistan, at the Presidential Palace on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf said that the Israeli aggression against Iran in mid-June occurred while Tehran was engaged in nuclear negotiations, the peaceful nature of which had been consistently verified.

The assault, launched with only 48 hours remaining before a new round of talks and with direct American support, was characterized as a profound lesson for all nations, he said.

Ghalibaf argued that the incident exposed the insincerity of both the Israeli regime and the United States.

For his part, Gilani condemned the attack on the Islamic Republic, adding that Iran’s courageous response had stunned the international community.

MNA/IRN