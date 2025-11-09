  1. Economy
Iran's crude oil exports to China hit new record high: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – TankerTrackers has announced that the Iranian oil exports to China have hit new record high since May 2018 when the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA and re-imposition of the sanctions.

"Over the past 4 weeks, Iran has exported nearly 2.3 million barrels of crude oil per day. These are numbers we haven't seen since the early half of 2018," TankerTrackers company, an independent online service that tracks and reports shipments of crude oil in several geographical and geopolitical points of interest, reported in a post on its X account.

Oil analyst Homayoun Falakshahi said in late October that Iranian oil sales had reached 2.1 million barrels per day, and this figure is considered a new record for Iran.

Iran is currently under the toughest US oil sanctions, which were supposed to bring the country's oil exports to zero, but Iranian tankers under sanctions are freely moving around the world.

