US test-launches Minuteman III ICBM

The unarmed Minuteman III was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on November 5, 2025. The test aimed to verify the reliability, combat readiness, and accuracy of the ICBM system, which remains a key element of the United States' national defense.

The missile traveled about 4,200 miles (roughly 6,750 kilometers) before reaching the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Experts from the US Army's Space and Missile Defense Command collected critical data using radar, optical sensors, and telemetry systems to analyze flight characteristics.

It's worth noting that the Minuteman III is an American intercontinental ballistic missile that has been in service since the early 1970s and forms a cornerstone of the US nuclear triad.

The missile can carry nuclear warheads over distances exceeding 12,000 kilometers, striking targets with high precision.

Despite its age, the Minuteman III continues to be modernized, with upgrades to its control, guidance, and security systems.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered the military to resume nuclear testing.

According to the American leader, he made this decision because other countries have already been conducting such tests.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted of Russia's "latest" weapons.

In particular, he spoke of the successful testing of the Burevestnik missile, which he claimed is equipped with a nuclear power unit, saying there are no similar weapons in the world.

The Kremlin leader also claimed that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone.

