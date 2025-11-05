  1. World
Russia to assess full-fledged atomic tests over Trump's words

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that the United States and European countries need to win Iran's trust by taking confidence-building measures.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned on Wednesday that United States President Donald Trump's words regarding the resumption of nuclear testing could have "inescapable" consequences. Consequently, Medvedev said Moscow will be "forced to assess the expediency of conducting full-fledged nuclear tests itself."

"No one knows what Trump meant about ‘nuclear testing’ (he probably doesn’t himself)," Medvedev wrote in a post on X, emphasizing that his statements could have consequences because he is the "president of the United States."

Last month, Trump asked the Pentagon to renew nuclear weapons testing due to actions from "other countries." Moscow, on the other hand, warned it would retaliate by conducting nuclear tests of its own only if the US conducted them first.

