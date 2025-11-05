Russia to assess full-fledged atomic tests over Trump's words

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned on Wednesday that United States President Donald Trump's words regarding the resumption of nuclear testing could have "inescapable" consequences. Consequently, Medvedev said Moscow will be "forced to assess the expediency of conducting full-fledged nuclear tests itself."

"No one knows what Trump meant about ‘nuclear testing’ (he probably doesn’t himself)," Medvedev wrote in a post on X, emphasizing that his statements could have consequences because he is the "president of the United States."

Last month, Trump asked the Pentagon to renew nuclear weapons testing due to actions from "other countries." Moscow, on the other hand, warned it would retaliate by conducting nuclear tests of its own only if the US conducted them first.

MNA