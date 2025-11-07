US should substantially reduce its nuclear stockpile: China

In response to a media inquiry on that if China could confirm - after US President Donald Trump recently said he had discussed denuclearization with the leaders of China and Russia - whether China's position on the matter has changed, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has already set out its position on this question multiple times. China's nuclear forces are not on the same scale as those of the US and Russia; it would be unfair, unreasonable and impractical at this stage to require China to join nuclear arms-control talks, she said, according to Global Times.

As the country with the largest nuclear arsenal, the US should earnestly fulfill its special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament, further and substantially reduce its nuclear stockpile, and create conditions for achieving comprehensive and complete nuclear disarmament, Mao said.

MNA