6 Iranian companies to attend Shanghai Intl. Import Expo

Farzad Owjani, who presides over the tourism ministry’s department for marketing and commercialization of handicrafts announced that six Iranian manufacturing and trading companies will participate in the 2025 China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

Owjani stated that this participation is part of efforts to expand export markets and enhance trade opportunities for Iranian handicrafts with the support of the ministry’s Handicrafts and Traditional Arts Department.

Highlighting China’s growing potential as a key export destination, Owjani said, “The rapid growth of the middle class, increasing purchasing power, and rising interest in cultural and artistic products among Chinese consumers present valuable opportunities to showcase authentic Iranian craftsmanship.”

He described the Shanghai Import Expo as a vital gateway for Iranian products to enter China’s vast market, adding, “This event provides a significant platform to display Iran’s handicraft potential, develop export opportunities, and build business connections with Chinese buyers and investors.”

The Iranian pavilion will feature a diverse collection of high-quality handicrafts, including enamelwork, printed textiles (Qalamkar), kilims, leather goods, filigree art, woodturning, and traditional jewelry.

