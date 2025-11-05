Israel intensifies S Gaza assault as blockade starves people

Ground sources report that Israeli occupation forces are conducting intense artillery bombardments and widespread demolitions east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

According to the Israeli outlet Walla, regime aircraft also struck several locations east of Khan Younis and near the Bureij refugee camp overnight, according to Al Jazeera.

The United Nations has warned that humanitarian agencies are locked in “a race against time” to deliver life-saving aid to the besieged population, as the regime’s blockade continues to strangle Gaza’s remaining supply routes.

Abeer Etefa, spokesperson for the UN World Food Program (WFP), said that while aid deliveries had slightly increased since last month’s ceasefire, Israeli-imposed restrictions leave only two crossings open — severely curtailing food and supply shipments.

“We need full access. We need everything to be moving fast. We are in a race against time. The winter months are coming. People are still suffering from hunger, and the needs are overwhelming,” she said.

The WFP, operating 44 food distribution points across the enclave, has provided parcels to over one million Palestinians since the October 10 ceasefire. Yet, Etefa noted that deliveries remain grossly inadequate, especially to northern Gaza — where famine conditions have already been confirmed.

“A major obstacle is the continued closure of the northern crossings into the Gaza Strip,” she said.

MNA