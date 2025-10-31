FM declares Iran's support for Sudan's territorial integrity

In a phone call with Muhi al-Din Salem, Sudan's foreign minister, Araghchi condemned the recent attacks and killings of civilians in the city of el-Fasher and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sudan.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister, for his part, presented a report on the latest developments in his country, thanking for Iran's support for the legitimate government of Sudan and solidarity with the people of the country.

The two ministers also expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral relations and emphasized the two countries' resolve to develop relations in various fields.

KI/ISN1404080905342