Sudanese army leaves El Fasher as RSF advances

The Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced on Monday that the Sudanese army had decided to withdraw from El Fasher, citing the systematic destruction and killing of civilians carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who had earlier declared full control over the provincial capital of North Darfur.

In a televised address broadcast by the armed forces via X, al-Burhan stated that the military and local security leadership in El Fasher reached a consensus to leave the city to protect civilian lives.

“The military leadership in El Fasher, including the security committee, determined that leaving the city was necessary after the systematic destruction and crimes against civilians,” al-Burhan said. “We are determined to cleanse the country of mercenaries and exact retribution for all our martyrs and the people of the city.”

Al-Burhan added that the army remains capable of “turning the tables and achieving victory after victory,” asserting the military's alignment with the will of the Sudanese people. He further condemned the international silence, stating, “The crimes committed in El Fasher are a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and international norms, and the entire world is watching without being held accountable.”

MNA