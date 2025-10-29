Araghchi congratulates Turkey on National Day

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi extended his warm congratulations to the government and people of Turkey, as well as to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Turkey’s National Republic Day.

In his message, Araghchi expressed hope that constructive relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey, based on the mutual interests of the two neighboring Muslim nations, will continue to deepen through realism and good-neighborly policies.

He also wished success and prosperity to the government and people of Turkey.

MNA/