  1. Economy
Oct 29, 2025, 1:32 PM

Iran’s exports to Oman up 16% in five months

Iran’s exports to Oman up 16% in five months

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s exports of non-oil commodities to the Sultanate of Oman in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025) has registered a 16 percent growth, compared to the same period last year.

Iran exported $1.53 billion worth of non-oil goods to Oman between March 21 and August 22, 2025, showing that the trade and economic activities between Tehran and Muscat is on the considerable growth.

This is while that Iran imported $373 million worth of non-oil goods from the Sultanate of Oman in this period.

Iran exported petrochemical products, steels, cement and foodstuff products, fresh fruits and vegetables to Oman in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to August 22, 2025).

MA/6638377

News ID 238210
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News