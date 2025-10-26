Missile towns symbol of Iran passive defense strength

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, General Jalali said that the former IRGC Aerospace Force head Major General Amirali Hajizadeh played a major role in designing and building underground missile towns based on the criteria and principles of passive defense, enabling the country to impose its military might on the Zionist regime in June 12-day imposed war (12-day sacred defense against US-Israeli regime's aggression.)

"The 12-day Sacred Defense model brought very significant achievements for the country while it also revealed some vulnerabilities," he said, adding that "from the perspective of passive defense, these weaknesses should be quickly addressed, especially in the country's infrastructure sectors."

"The country's Passive Defense Organization, following the measures of the Armed Forces General Staff and the government, has several programs on its agenda to increase preparedness and also hold exercises," the head of the organization said.

