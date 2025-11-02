  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2025, 7:29 PM

Iran itself to decide future of its nuclear program: Ulyanov

Iran itself to decide future of its nuclear program: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Russia's permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov says that Iranian authorities will decide the future of their nuclear program themselves.

"There are no restrictions on this, provided that such activities are carried out exclusively for peaceful purposes and are effectively monitored by the IAEA," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, told RIA Novosti.

"Whether Iran will take further steps in developing its nuclear program remains to be seen. This will be determined by the Iranian authorities themselves. In principle, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapon does not provide for any strict restrictions or prohibitions, provided that nuclear activities are carried out exclusively for peaceful purposes and are effectively monitored by the IAEA," he said in response to a question about whether Tehran, having lost formal restrictions, could be expected to take further steps in developing its nuclear program.

MNA

News ID 238349

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News