Iran itself to decide future of its nuclear program: Ulyanov

"Whether Iran will take further steps in developing its nuclear program remains to be seen. This will be determined by the Iranian authorities themselves. In principle, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapon does not provide for any strict restrictions or prohibitions, provided that nuclear activities are carried out exclusively for peaceful purposes and are effectively monitored by the IAEA," he said in response to a question about whether Tehran, having lost formal restrictions, could be expected to take further steps in developing its nuclear program.

MNA