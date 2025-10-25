Iran ready to overcome post-JCPOA era

Mir Ghasem Momeni, an expert on international affairs, told Mehr News Agency that the 10-year term of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement , has officially expired, marking the legal end of the JCPOA.

He explained that the sanctions on arms trade, shipping, and commerce, which were imposed under the resolution, have now expired.

“From Iran’s perspective, and according to the foreign minister’s statement, the resolution has reached its conclusion. While the P5+1 countries have acknowledged the end of the JCPOA, the United States continues to pressure other nations in an attempt to pursue its own goals,” Momeni said.

Highlighting Iran’s resilience, he added, “Iran is an independent country that pursues its national interests with a ‘neither East nor West’ policy. Despite sanctions and external pressure, national unity and reliance on domestic capacities are key. Iran possesses the internal strength to sustain trade and economic development.”

Momeni emphasized that Tehran has successfully endured decades of international pressure and resolutions since the 1979 Revolution. “Just as we overcame past sanctions, we are prepared to overcome this phase as well,” he asserted.

The JCPOA was signed in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 (the U.S., U.K., France, Russia, China, and Germany) to lift international sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. Iran fully complied with its commitments, including reducing enrichment levels, limiting centrifuges, and redesigning the Arak reactor.

However, Western parties, even under the Obama administration, failed to deliver on promised economic benefits. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 under Donald Trump, and the European mechanism INSTEX failed to offset the impact.

On October 18, 2025, Resolution 2231 automatically expired, marking the official legal conclusion of the JCPOA.

