Israel’s ‘chronic impunity’ must end after ICJ opinion

According to Press TV's report, the ICJ issued a legal opinion on October 22, stating that Israel, as an occupying power, is obligated to work with UN agencies to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza. At the same time, Israel was “also under a negative obligation not to impede the provision of these supplies,” the court said.

In a post on X on Saturday, Baghaei said the ICJ’s opinion once again exposes “the undeniable truth that the Israeli regime continues to be the tremendous violator of each and every norm of international humanitarian law.”

He noted that the court reaffirmed Israel’s obligation to ensure the basic needs of Palestinians living under its occupation, including supplies essential for their survival, and stressed that the regime must not obstruct the provision of such supplies.

The ICJ, he added, has recalled the prohibition under international law against using starvation as a method of warfare.

Baghaei also referred to the court’s previous opinion, which reaffirmed that the occupation of Palestinian lands is “unlawful” and must end.

He said the Israeli regime has consistently defied these principles and is denounced by both the ICJ and the International Criminal Court (ICC) for committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Gaza.

In July 2024, the ICJ released another advisory opinion declaring that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is “unlawful” and should be terminated without delay.

The ICJ is also currently reviewing a case filed by South Africa, which accuses Israel of violating the 1948 UN Genocide Convention through its conduct in Gaza.

Israel waged the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters carried out a military operation against the regime over its intensified violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the war has killed at least 68,280 people, most of whom are women and children, and injured 170,375 others.

